Australia shares tumble as soft China data adds to weak sentiment
April 15, 2015

Australia shares tumble as soft China data adds to weak sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday as latest data from China underscored concerns about slowing growth in Australia’s biggest export market and outweighed the benefits of a rebound in oil and iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.6 percent or 38.2 points to 5908.4, its third straight day of declines and its lowest close since April 2.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index lost 26.0 points or 0.4 percent to finish the session at 5856.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
