Australia shares seen firm on commodity gains

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday tracking gains on Wall Street with the resources sector seen likely to benefit. The focus is expected to be on Australian March employment at 0030 GMT, Fortescue Metals' quarterly iron ore production, and Woodside Petroleum's AGM. SPI futures rose 38 points, a 27.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 38.2 points to 5908.4 at close of trade on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 8.0 points to 5864.1 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin)