Australia shares seen firm on commodity gains
#Basic Materials
April 15, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen firm on commodity gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Thursday tracking gains on Wall Street with the
resources sector seen likely to benefit.
    The focus is expected to be on Australian March employment
at 0030 GMT, Fortescue Metals' quarterly iron ore
production, and Woodside Petroleum's AGM.
    SPI futures rose 38 points, a 27.6-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
fell 38.2 points to 5908.4 at close of trade on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 8.0 points
to 5864.1 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin)

