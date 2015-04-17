FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip on weak mining, banks; NZ also soft
April 17, 2015

Australia shares slip on weak mining, banks; NZ also soft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.2 percent on Friday as falling iron ore prices encouraged investors to sell mining stocks, putting the index on track for the second-largest weekly loss this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 69.6 points lower to end the session at 5,877.9 and was set to end the week 1.4 percent weaker. It has been unable to break a key psychological level of 6,000 points.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent lower or 20.3 points to finish the session at 5,861.4. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
