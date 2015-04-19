FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower, China stimulus to help miners
April 19, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open lower, China stimulus to help miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
retreat further from the key psychological level of 6,000 on
Monday following a weak finish on Wall Street, though China's
move on Sunday to spur lending and combat slowing growth may
boost the big miners.
    
Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to
5,818.0, settling at a 59.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent
last Friday.
    
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to
5,829.2 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Walsh)

