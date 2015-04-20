FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia, NZ shares slip as China proves no help
April 20, 2015

Australia, NZ shares slip as China proves no help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped 0.7 percent on Monday as China’s latest round of stimulus over the weekend to fight slowing growth failed to revert sentiment following a late finish on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 44.7 points to 5,833.1 at the close of trade, retreating further from the key psychological level of 6,000. The benchmark has slipped 2.4 percent in the last week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent, or 37.2 points, to finish the session at 5,824.27.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
