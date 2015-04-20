FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher
April 20, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Tuesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall
Street which rebounded as technology shares climbed ahead of
upcoming earnings reports.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.8
percent to 5,871.0, a 37.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
    Rio Tinto will be in focus after the global miner
reported a sharp rise in quarterly iron ore output, in line with
a forecast from UBS. 
    There was no clear guidance on whether the central bank will
cut interest rates next month in a speech by Governor Glenn
Stevens in New York overnight.
    Stevens said the central bank is willing to ease again if
needed, but is cautious about the likely impact on house prices
and debt levels. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer at 5,826.8 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)

