FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares gain on belated China enthusiasm, commodity rebound
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares gain on belated China enthusiasm, commodity rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday as investors belatedly cheered China’s boost to bank lending, and a rebound in iron ore prices spurred resources higher.

Newly released notes from an April 7 Reserve Bank of Australia meeting which left open the prospect of further rate cuts also gave investors a reason to buy.

Ending a two-day losing streak, the S&P/ASX 200 index gained 39.2 points or 0.7 percent to 5872.3 at the close of trade.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1 percent or 6.8 points to finish the session at 5817.5. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.