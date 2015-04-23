Australia shares dip as China gloom offsets rally in resources

* China data inspiring

* Iron ore rally limited to resources sector

* Bonds more attractive than shares (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased slightly on Thursday as more discouraging economic news from China, the prospect of a later-than-hoped for rate cut and rising bond yields dampened sentiment.

The cautious backdrop offset gains in the resources sector which drew support from a rebound in iron ore prices and successful bond offerings by mining heavyweights Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Billiton.

World No.4 iron ore miner Fortescue surged 10 percent after completing a long-awaited $2.3 billion debt refinancing. BHP rose 2 percent after also completing a bond issue.

A day earlier, iron ore prices jumped 4 percent after BHP delayed expansion plans, a reprieve for firms exposed to the steel making ingredient’s recent collapse. Rio Tinto was up 1.6 percent

“It’s off a depressed base,” said Akshay Chopra, an investment analyst at Karara Capital, referring to the resource rally.

“Australian bond yields have picked up and that’s putting pressure on some of the defensives. The Chinese PMI data came out which is a tad below expectations but not enough to drive the market (lower) and not enough to lift it.”

Factory activity for China, Australia’s biggest trading partner and a key iron ore importer, contracted to its lowest level in a year in April, a private survey showed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index see-sawed in a narrow range to be down 6.6 points or 0.1 percent by 0243 GMT. The benchmark has fallen in eight of the past 11 sessions.

National Australia Bank led finance stocks lower, down 1 percent, after slightly better than expected local economic data a day earlier led to speculation the Reserve Bank of Australia may not cut rates in May as hoped. Westpac Banking Corp was down 0.4 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia was down 0.2 percent.

Salmon farmer Huon Aquaculture tumbled 17 percent to its lowest since listing six months ago after issuing a profit warning, citing Russian trade sanctions leading to a glut of Norweigian salmon pushing prices down before Easter, when many Australians consume fish.

New Zealand shares remained soft with the benchmark NZX50 index down 0.2 percent at 5,782.33, the lowest since late February.

Most leading stocks were down led by the number three stock Contact Energy, off 1.7 percent, as it reported softer sales in March.

Power retailer TrustPower fell 2.8 percent after a major shareholder cut its stake at a discount to Wednesday’s close.

Telecoms company Spark was slightly firmer after it said it sold its non-U.S. international voice business. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)