Australia shares close up slightly as resources pull up broader index
April 23, 2015

Australia shares close up slightly as resources pull up broader index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked higher on Thursday as a rebound in the iron ore prices pushed up resource stocks, but gains were capped by discouraging factory activity in China and selling of defensive counters, banks and retailers.

The S&P/ASX 200 index see-sawed in a narrow range before closing up 7.3 points or 0.1 percent at 5,844.8.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 35.7 points or 0.6 percent to finish the session at 5,757.9. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

