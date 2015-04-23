FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen higher on Wall St lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open higher on Friday following a mildly positive lead from Wall
Street, but softer metals prices could weigh on the mining
sector.
    Local stock index futures climbed 0.5 percent, or
31.0 points, to 5,862.0, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent, or 13.9 points, to 5,771.8 in early trade.
    The U.S. Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record
closing high on Thursday led by shares in Apple, which
launches the sale of its new Apple Watch on Friday.
   

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
