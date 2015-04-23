Australia shares seen higher on Wall St lead

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on Friday following a mildly positive lead from Wall Street, but softer metals prices could weigh on the mining sector. Local stock index futures climbed 0.5 percent, or 31.0 points, to 5,862.0, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 13.9 points, to 5,771.8 in early trade. The U.S. Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record closing high on Thursday led by shares in Apple, which launches the sale of its new Apple Watch on Friday. (Reporting by Ian Chua)