FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise on broad-based rally; up 1 pct for the week
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rise on broad-based rally; up 1 pct for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped 1.5 percent on Friday to post their best performance in five weeks on a broad-based rally with miners and energy stocks benefiting from gains in crude oil and iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 88.5 points to 5,933.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed up 0.1 percent on Thursday.

The market has had a poor run lately with discouraging economic news from China, a key iron ore importer and Australia’s main trading partner, made worse by weak global commodity prices.

The benchmark has fallen in six of the last 10 sessions but ended the week in the black, thanks to Friday’s gains. It is up 0.94 percent this week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.13 percent or 7.45 points to finish the session at 5,765.36. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.