FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit 7-yr closing high, helped by iron ore rally
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit 7-yr closing high, helped by iron ore rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares surged to a seven-year closing high, pulling closer to the key psychological barrier of 6,000, as miners and energy stocks benefitted the most from a rally in iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8 percent or 49.4 points to 5,982.7, its highest close since January 2008. The benchmark rose 1.5 percent in the previous session.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 7.4 points or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5765.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.