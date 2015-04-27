FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for lacklustre start, miners seen supported
April 27, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for lacklustre start, miners seen supported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are poised
for a subdued start on Tuesday following an uninspiring finish
on Wall Street, but higher gold and base metal prices could
support some miners.
    Local stock index futures inched up 0.2 percent to
5,981.0, a 1.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index.
    Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens gave a
speech early on Tuesday, but said he would not comment on
monetary policy given the next rate meeting was only a week
away. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent, or 13.7 points, to 5,779.0 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)

