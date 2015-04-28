Australia shares to flirt with 6,000-mark again

SYDNEY, April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge closer to the psychological 6,000-points barrier on Tuesday, led by positive cues from Wall Street and rising iron ore prices, although a weaker oil price may cap gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to sit at an 11.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent to 5,948.5 points on Monday. The index has had several unsuccessful attempts since early March to rise above 6,000-points, a level last seen in February 2008. Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have rebounded from more than 10-year lows, rising over 25 percent this month, a positive sign for the resource-dependent Australian economy. Analysts are, however, doubtful the higher prices can be sustained. Major retailers Woolworths and Wesfarmers' Coles will give March quarter trading updates later in the day. Investors will watch Recall after U.S.-listed Iron Mountain said it will buy the Australian data protection services provider for about $2.2 billion in cash and stock. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely changed at 5,772.35 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)