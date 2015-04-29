Soggy start seen for Australian shares; NZ slips

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to track Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve downgraded its view of the U.S. economy and in light of data showing U.S. growth nearly stalled in the first quarter. Pointing to a negative start for the local market, stock index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,783.0, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch softer at 5,737.6 in early trade. However, dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could help offset the negative offshore lead. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Leslie Adler)