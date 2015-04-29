FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soggy start seen for Australian shares; NZ slips
April 29, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Soggy start seen for Australian shares; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
track Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
downgraded its view of the U.S. economy and in light of data
showing U.S. growth nearly stalled in the first quarter.
    Pointing to a negative start for the local market, stock
index futures fell 0.8 percent to 5,783.0, a 55.6-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
softer at 5,737.6 in early trade. However, dovish comments from
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand could help offset the negative
offshore lead. 
    
 
    

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
