Australia shares down, largest monthly drop this year

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.8 percent on Thursday as a fall in iron ore prices weighed on the resources sector, while nerves over next week’s Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate policy meeting kept banks under pressure.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 48.6 points to 5,790 at the close of trade.

The index touched a seven-week low to be down 1.7 percent for the month, its largest fall this year.

In contrast, New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent or 50.5 points to finish the session at 5,791.3. It has shed 0.7 percent this month. (Editing by Eric Meijer)