FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen lower, banking stocks in focus
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen lower, banking stocks in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday after Wall Street fell prey to profit-taking. 
    Banking stocks are seen likely to come under pressure for a
fourth straight session after comments by the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority on regulatory changes, which
could force banks to raise additional capital, led to broad sell
offs.
    Mining stocks are likely to be in focus after gold fell 2
percent overnight on encouraging U.S. jobs data.
    The local share price index futures ended at
5,757.0 a 33-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 48.6 points to 5,790 at close
of trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 21.4
points or 0.3 percent to 5,769.8 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.