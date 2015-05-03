FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares face pressure after Westpac profit disappoints
May 3, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australian shares face pressure after Westpac profit disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, shored up by the miners; however gains will be
capped as Westpac Banking Corp reported a
weaker-than-expected half-year profit in a bad omen for all the
big banks reporting this week.
        
Local share price index futures settled 0.6 percent
higher at 5,833.0, an 18.6-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent
last Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to
5,775.7 in early trade.
    
Westpac, Australia's no.2 lender by market value, said on Monday
its first-half cash profit was flat, lagging forecasts, as lower
treasury income and adjustments to its derivative valuations
hurt growth. 
   
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
