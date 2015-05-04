FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise as hope of rate cut offsets bank woes
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares rise as hope of rate cut offsets bank woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares sea-sawed before finishing higher on Monday as hopes of a rate cut on Tuesday eclipsed concerns about the bank sector earnings after the No.2 lender posted a disappointing interim result.

Westpac Banking Corp missed forecasts with a flat first-half profit and its dividend grew at its slowest in nearly four years, leading to concerns its rivals will show similar strain when they report over the next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 0.4 percent before recovering in the afternoon session to end up 13.1 points or, 0.2 percent, at 5827.5.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 30.3 points to finish the session at 5767.1. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.