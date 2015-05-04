FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen cautiously higher, RBA in focus
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen cautiously higher, RBA in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open cautiously higher on Tuesday in an event-filled day
featuring an interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of
Australia.
    Tracking gains on Wall Street, local stock index futures
 climbed 0.5 percent to 5,835.0, a 7.5-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
    Debt markets imply a three-in-four chance of a quarter point
cut to the cash rate to a record low 2.0 percent. Should the RBA
not ease, there is sure to be a negative market reaction,
particularly in bank shares.
    The financial sector is already on the defensive after
Westpac on Monday missed forecasts with a flat
first-half profit. 
    ANZ managed to beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise
in cash profit, but chief executive Mike Smith said the bank
would be operating in a lower growth environment for the
foreseeable future. Such a backdrop will present some
challenges, he added. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent, or 8.0 points, to 5,759.1 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.