Australia shares seen cautiously higher, RBA in focus

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to open cautiously higher on Tuesday in an event-filled day featuring an interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Tracking gains on Wall Street, local stock index futures climbed 0.5 percent to 5,835.0, a 7.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Debt markets imply a three-in-four chance of a quarter point cut to the cash rate to a record low 2.0 percent. Should the RBA not ease, there is sure to be a negative market reaction, particularly in bank shares. The financial sector is already on the defensive after Westpac on Monday missed forecasts with a flat first-half profit. ANZ managed to beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise in cash profit, but chief executive Mike Smith said the bank would be operating in a lower growth environment for the foreseeable future. Such a backdrop will present some challenges, he added. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 8.0 points, to 5,759.1 in early trade.