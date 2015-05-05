FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for weaker start, but miners seen supported
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for weaker start, but miners seen supported

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
track Wall Street lower on Wednesday, with worries about the big
banks facing slower growth weighing on sentiment, although
resources stocks should find support on higher iron ore, metals
and oil prices.
    Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent to
5,755.0, settling at a 71.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.
    The benchmark index ended flat on Tuesday after the central
bank gave no clear signs that it will ease again, following a
widely expected cut in the cash rate to a record low 2 percent.
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top
lender by market value, on Wednesday said its third quarter
unaudited cash earnings were flat at A$2.2 billion ($1.75
billion), hit by a higher regulatory cost burden.
 
    Internet provider TPG Telecom Ltd, controlled by
Malaysian-born billionaire David Teoh, sweetened its approach
for rival iiNet Ltd to at least A$1.56 billion ($1.24
billion), battling an offer from rival M2 Group Ltd.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.1
percent, or 5.0 points, to 5,782.7 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
