Australia shares set to fall on concerns rate cut may not help economy
May 6, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to fall on concerns rate cut may not help economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
follow a weaker lead from overseas markets and fall on Thursday,
continuing the previous day's slide, amid growing concerns that
a rate cut earlier in the week will not do enough to kickstart
the economy.
    An announcement by National Australia Bank, the
country's No.4 lender by market capitalisation, that it plans to
raise A$5.5 billion ($4.38 billion) in a rights issue may also
depress the market.
    The local share price index futures fell 22.0
points to 5633.0, a 59.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slid 2.3 percent
on Wednesday, its biggest one-day fall in over two years.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 12.1
points or 0.2 percent to 5753.2 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 


($1 = 1.2549 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christian Plumb)

