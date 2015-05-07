FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open lower on resources
May 7, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open lower on resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Friday caught between a stronger Wall Street
and a weaker commodities market, which is likely to weigh on a
resources dependant economy.
    The local share price index futures slipped
8-points to finish at 5,609.0, a 36 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.8 percent or 46.5 points to 5,645.7.
    The RBA monetary policy statement is expected later in the
day.
    Wall Street edged higher ahead of April payroll report and a
near 15 year-low jobless numbers.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 13.5
points or 0.24 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin)

