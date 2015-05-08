FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares fall for 4th day on weak China trade data
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares fall for 4th day on weak China trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Friday as worse-than-expected trade data from China added to concerns about sluggish economic growth domestically.

After following offshore markets higher, the S&P/ASX 200 index backtracked in the afternoon session to finish down 11.1 points or 0.2 percent at 5,634.6, its lowest close since Feb. 2. The benchmark fell 3 percent for the week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 6.0 points to finish the session at 5735.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.