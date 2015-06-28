FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to fall as Greek woes hit sentiment
June 28, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares expected to fall as Greek woes hit sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
weaken on Monday as investors brace for the possibility of
Greece's exit from the euro zone after it failed to strike a
deal with its lenders, leaving the cash-strapped nation on the
brink of a damaging debt default. 
     The grim mood sent U.S. stock futures diving 1.8 percent
 in early Asian trade to a three-month low. 
    Greece will keep its banks closed on Monday and implement
capital controls after international creditors refused to extend
the country's bailout. 
    Anxiety over Greece will likely overshadow China's decision
to cut lending rates for the fourth time since November.
 
    Meanwhile, falling commodities prices may put a further dent
on Australian resources shares such as BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent overnight, a 35.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.5 percent
lower on Friday, falling for the second straight session.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.75
percent to 5,712.13 points in early trade.
 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

