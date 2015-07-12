FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2015 / 11:15 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares could wobble at open as Greek worries persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set for a
shaky start on Monday after an emergency summit ended with no
deal for near-bankrupt Greece but just more deadlines,
prolonging uncertainty about the country's future in the euro
zone.
    On Friday, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.4
percent, partly on hopes that there would be some sort of
resolution to Greece's debt crisis by this time. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 5,715.99 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

