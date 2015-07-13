FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares poised for strong start on Greece deal
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares poised for strong start on Greece deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
strong open in line with a rally in global equities after Greece
finally agreed a deal with its creditors, providing Athens with
fresh bailout funds to rescue the debt-strapped nation from
bankruptcy. 
    Greek Prime Minister bowed to German demands for one of the
most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of a euro zone
government which included passing legislation to cut pensions,
increase value added tax, clamp down on collective bargaining
agreements and put in place quasi-automatic spending
constraints. 
    The local share price index futures jumped 1.7
percent to 5473.17 points, a 22.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index The benchmark finished
0.34 percent lower on Monday.
    Australian shares have barely moved this year, weighed down
by a number of factors including a plunge in iron ore prices,
concerns about stricter regulatory capital for banks and the
eurozone crisis.
    However, analysts polled by Reuters in June expect the
market to rise to 5,800 points by year-end. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.42
percent to 5,730.6 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
