Australia shares seen cautious ahead of China data
July 14, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen cautious ahead of China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
get off to a cautious start on Wednesday with investors
reluctant to do much ahead of a slew of economic data from
China.
    Suggesting a subdued start, share price index futures
 rose a mere 0.3 percent to 5,536.0, a 41.4-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
    On Tuesday, the benchmark index rallied nearly 2 percent
after cash-strapped Greece struck a deal with its creditors,
taking a major step toward ending months of uncertainty about
its future in the euro zone. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
softer at 5,745.9 in early trade.
    China, Australia's top export market, releases a host of
data including second quarter gross domestic product around 0200
GMT. 

 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

