Australia shares seen cautious ahead of China data

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to get off to a cautious start on Wednesday with investors reluctant to do much ahead of a slew of economic data from China. Suggesting a subdued start, share price index futures rose a mere 0.3 percent to 5,536.0, a 41.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. On Tuesday, the benchmark index rallied nearly 2 percent after cash-strapped Greece struck a deal with its creditors, taking a major step toward ending months of uncertainty about its future in the euro zone. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch softer at 5,745.9 in early trade. China, Australia's top export market, releases a host of data including second quarter gross domestic product around 0200 GMT. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)