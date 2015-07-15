FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open flat as investors await news from Greece
July 15, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to open flat as investors await news from Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open flat as investors wait to see if Greece's Parliament will
vote on whether to accept bailout measures imposed by European
creditors. 
    
The local share price index futures edged down slightly
0.1 percent, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on
Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.07 percent
to 5,801.600 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield)

