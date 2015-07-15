Australia shares set to open flat as investors await news from Greece

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open flat as investors wait to see if Greece's Parliament will vote on whether to accept bailout measures imposed by European creditors. The local share price index futures edged down slightly 0.1 percent, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.07 percent to 5,801.600 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield)