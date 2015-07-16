FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end higher for a third day, banks in demand
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end higher for a third day, banks in demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, underpinned by gains in the financial sector that lifted Commonwealth Bank to a two-month closing high.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 33.4 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,669.6. It touched 5,691.2 - a level last seen on June 24.

Commonwealth Bank shares put on 1.0 percent to A$87.96, having touched a session high of A$88.41.

Also firmer, New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 18.2 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,824.2. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
