Australia shares seen firmer, Greek vote may lend support
July 16, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen firmer, Greek vote may lend support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, 17 July (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open slightly higher tracking global cues on Friday after the
Greek parliament voted in favour of austerity measures, but weak
commodity prices could put pressure on sentiment.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.1
percent or 7 points to 5,629.0 a 40-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 33.4 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 5,669.6 in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 17 points
or 0.3 percent to 5,840.7 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

