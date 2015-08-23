FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen to drop, NZ stocks sharply lower
#Basic Materials
August 23, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen to drop, NZ stocks sharply lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drop
on Monday, following a selloff in global equity markets on fears
of a sharp economic slow down in China.
    Local share price index futures slipped 2.1 percent
to 5,058, a 156.6-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark skidded to an
eight-month low in the last session to end the week 3-percent
lower.
    Company earnings are in full swing with Fortescue Metals
Group, Lend Lease Group, Caltex Australia
 out with their results.
    Investors will particularly watch the first annual results
of South32, BHP Billiton BHP.AX's spin off. BHP's U.S. ADRs
BHP.N dropped 1.5 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2 percent
in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

