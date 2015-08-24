FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares hit 1-1/2 year lows on China fears
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Australian shares hit 1-1/2 year lows on China fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares skidded to
their lowest level in 1-1/2 years on Monday morning as fears of
a sharp economic slowdown in China triggered a fresh wave of
selling in global equity markets.
    By 0018 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index had tumbled 2.4
percent, or 124.8 points, to 5,089.8 points, the lowest level
since February 2014. It also marked the biggest percentage drop 
since May 2012.
    The benchmark is on track for its worst month since the 2008
global financial crisis, having lost 10.6 percent so far in
August.
    China is Australia's No. 1 trading partner, and a surfeit of
grim indicators in the world's second-largest economy has forced
investors across the globe to dump stocks. 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.