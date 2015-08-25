FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to fall, tracking Wall Street slump
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 25, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to fall, tracking Wall Street slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised for
a weak start on Wednesday following a stunning recovery in the
previous session, tracking Wall Street which gave up all its
early gains to end with losses.
     Some investors could, however, take solace from China which
cut interest rates and lowered the level of reserves banks must
hold for the second time in as many months on Tuesday.
   
    Local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent to
5,080, a 57.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. On Tuesday, the benchmark climbed 2.7 percent to
5,137.3 recovering more than half of Monday's 4.1 percent drop.
    A drop in gold prices will weigh on miners such as Newcrest
.
    Some of the index's major stocks trade ex-dividend on
Wednesday including Coca-Cola Amatil, JB Hifi,
Primary Health Care, QBE, Santos and
Woodside Petroleum.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.38
percent to 5,634.3 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.