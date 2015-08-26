FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen higher after Wall St rally
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen higher after Wall St rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are set to open
higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from Wall Street
which posted its biggest one-day gain in four years.
    Pointing to a positive start for the market, stock index
futures rallied 1.6 percent to 5,208.0, a 35.2-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. 
    On Wednesday, the benchmark index closed 0.7 percent higher,
reversing early losses as investors took heart from brief gains
in Chinese equities.
    Wall Street's rally came after a top U.S. Federal Reserve
official said global market turmoil made the case for a
September interest rate hike "less compelling." 
    New Zealand stocks got off to a solid start with the
benchmark NZX 50 index up 1.0 percent, or 56.7 points,
to 5,634.5 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.