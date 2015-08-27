FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to climb for fourth day, Woolworths in focus
August 27, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to climb for fourth day, Woolworths in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open higher on Friday, following a strong finish on Wall Street
and a rebound in metals prices after data showed the U.S.
economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter.
        
Local share price index futures rose 1.7 percent to
5,276.0, a 42.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark gained 1.2 percent on
Thursday, rallying for a third consecutive session. 

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.9 percent to
5,684.6 in early trade.
    
Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd reported a
12.5 percent fall in full year profit on Friday, its first drop
in at least 19 years, and its chairman stepped down.
    
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
