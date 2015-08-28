FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end higher for week boosted by commodities
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end higher for week boosted by commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.6 percent higher on Friday, boosted by a rebound in commodities, with miners and energy-related stocks propping up the index.

Major miners BHP Billiton gained nearly 6 percent while Rio Tinto jumped 4.7 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 30.3 points to close at 5,263.6, but came off the day’s high of 5,305 after weak data from China kept alive worries about slowing momentum in its economy.

It marked the fourth straight day of rises for the index, which gained 1.2 percent on Thursday. After a tumultuous start to the week when global markets were rocked by turmoil in Chinese equities, the index posted its first percentage gain in three weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.63 percent or 35.5 points to finish the session at 5,670.48. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.