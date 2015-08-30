FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ stocks open flat
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with cautious start, NZ stocks open flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a cautious start
on Monday, following cues from Wall Street which ended flat in
the last session.
    Miners and energy-related stocks should prop up the index
with commodities showing more signs of stabilisation following a
turbulent week.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to
5,246, a 17.6-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark was on track
for a 7.6 percent loss this month and if sustained, it would be
the largest since 2010.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index opened steady
in early trade at 5,670.390.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.