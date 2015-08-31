Australia shares end lower on Fed fatigue

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1 percent on Monday, capping its worst monthly performance in 7 years, amid confusion over central bank policy direction in the U.S. and China.

The index fell 8.6 percent in August, its biggest monthly decline since late 2008.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 56.6 points to close at 5,207.0. It had edged up 20.3 points to 5,263.6 on Friday.

Wall Street finished flat on Friday and Asian stocks sagged on Monday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer left the door open for a September rate hike.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.25 percent or 14.2 points to finish the session at 5,656.2. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Kim Coghill)