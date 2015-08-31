FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for wary start as China data, RBA in focus
August 31, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for wary start as China data, RBA in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are likely to
open lower on Tuesday following a negative lead from Wall Street
with investors also cautious ahead of an interest rate decision
at home and China data.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia is considered almost certain
to stand pat on rates although some expect a more dovish
statement amid growing worries about the health of China's
economy, Australia's biggest export market.
    Surveys on the Chinese manufacturing sector are due
late in the morning session, ahead of the central bank rate
announcement at 0430 GMT.
    Pointing to a soft start, stock index futures fell 0.4
percent to 5,146.0, a 61.0-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 1 percent
lower on Monday.
    New Zealand's NZX 50 index was a tad firmer at
5,660.6 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
