Australia shares seen pressured by China worries, falling commodities

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday following a negative lead from Wall Street on more signs of economic weakness in China and uncertainty about the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate rise. Energy-related stocks are likely to feel the pinch after oil prices reversed earlier gains, plummeting 8 percent overnight. Focus will be on Australia's GDP data due at 0130 GMT and expected to show the economy growing at a pedestrian 0.4 percent for the quarter. Local index futures fell 62 points to 4,997.0, a 99.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.2 percent or 110.6 points to 5,096.4 in the previous session, extending losses after marking its worst monthly performance since 2008 in August. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.3 percent or 74.1-points to 5,580 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)