FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares recover early losses, end little changed
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares recover early losses, end little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

WELLINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares recouped early losses and edged up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, with gains in the financial sector offsetting worries about China’s slowing economy and slightly weaker-than-expected Australian GDP figures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 5.090 points to 5101.500 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 2.1 percent on Tuesday, its lowest finish since Aug 24.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.2 percent or 64.78 points to finish the session at 5,590.210. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.