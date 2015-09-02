Australia shares set to rise on Wall Street rally

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend gains on Thursday, spurred by a rally on Wall Street, while steady iron ore prices and a stronger oil price will support resources and energy-related stocks. Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent overnight to 5,081 points, a 20.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. On Wednesday, the benchmark edged up 5.09 points to 5,101.5, a day after finishing at its lowest level since Aug. 24. The index has fallen 5.7 percent so far this year, after posting its biggest monthly decline since late 2008 in August. Investors will keep an eye on Australia trade balance and retail sales data due 11:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT). New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.67 percent to 5,627.43 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)