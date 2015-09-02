FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to rise on Wall Street rally
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to rise on Wall Street rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
extend gains on Thursday,  spurred by a rally on Wall Street,
while steady iron ore prices and a stronger oil price will
support resources and energy-related stocks.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent
overnight to 5,081 points, a 20.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. On Wednesday, the
benchmark edged up 5.09 points to 5,101.5, a day after finishing
at its lowest level since Aug. 24.
    The index has fallen 5.7 percent so far this year, after
posting its biggest monthly decline since late 2008 in August.
    Investors will keep an eye on Australia trade balance and
retail sales data due 11:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT).
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.67
percent to 5,627.43 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.