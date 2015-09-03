FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares near 2-year low as Myer plunge adds to economic woes
September 3, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares near 2-year low as Myer plunge adds to economic woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares changed course and fell near a two-year low on Thursday as retail giant Myer slumped following a capital raising and volatile global markets kept investors on the sidelines.

After opening higher, the S&P/ASX 200 index reversed course to close down 1.4 percent or 73.7 points at 5,027.8. Aside from an Aug. 24 trough, it was the benchmark’s weakest finish since July 2013. The index has dropped 12 percent in the past month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 20.5 points or 0.4 percent to finish the session at 5569.7. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
