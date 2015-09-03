FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen following Wall St higher, but cautious tone holds
September 3, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen following Wall St higher, but cautious tone holds

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
take a positive lead from Wall Street and open higher on Friday,
although investors may tread cautiously with the volatile
Chinese share market on holiday.
    Investors will also be closely watching the release of U.S.
non-farm payroll data, which is widely being seen as the last
major factor to help the Federal Reserve decide whether to raise
interest rates.
    The local share price index futures rose 20.0
points or 0.4 percent to 5,022.0, a 5.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
slumped 1.4 percent or 73.7 points to a 5,027.8 on Thursday,
close to a two-year low.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 10.9
points or 0.2 percent to 5,558.8 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

