FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge up, but fall sharply on week
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares edge up, but fall sharply on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed modestly higher on Friday after a see-saw session that saw gains in the miners offset losses in banks, but the market still posted one of its worst weeks this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.25 percent, or 12.8 points, to 5,040.6.

For the week, it closed 4.2 percent lower - its biggest weekly fall since June - as fear of a China-led global economic slowdown roiled financial markets.

Helping underpin the market were gains in the major miners. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto both closed higher.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.4 percent, or 22.8 points, to finish at 5,546.9. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.