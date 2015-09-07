FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip but find some support from Qantas, utilities
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares slip but find some support from Qantas, utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared early losses to close down 0.2 percent on Monday, with gains in healthcare and utilities helping offset slides by banks and miners.

National airline carrier Qantas Airways rose as much as 2.6 percent after comments by CEO Alan Joyce on the benefits from a trade pact. They ended the day up 1.7 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 10.2 points to 5,030.4 at the close of trade. On Friday, the benchmark rose 12.8 points or 0.25 percent to 5,040.6.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 24.9 points to finish Monday’s session at 5,572.7. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.