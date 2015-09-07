FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for wary start, China data in focus
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for wary start, China data in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are poised for
a subdued start on Tuesday amid an absence of strong offshore
leads and as investors nervously await fresh data out of China.
    Indicating a flat open, stock index futures drifted
0.1 percent lower to 5,019, an 11.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed
0.2 percent lower on Monday.
    China's trade data are due later in the day and will likely
set the tone for regional stocks. Any disappointment in those
numbers will no doubt fuel risk aversion.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent, or 8.2 points, to 5,580.9 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.