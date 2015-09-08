FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares bounce on M&A deal, NZ stocks edge up
#Energy
September 8, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares bounce on M&A deal, NZ stocks edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares bounced off two-week lows on Tuesday as rising United States index futures firmed, while Woodside Petroleum $8 billion takeover approach for Oil Search boosted confidence in energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 84.8 points to 5,115.2 at the close of trade. It jumped 1.7 percent, the biggest daily gain in two weeks. The benchmark eased 0.2 percent on day.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.7 percent or 37.58 points to finish the session at 5,610.31. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
