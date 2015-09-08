FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to climb on resources rebound
September 8, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to climb on resources rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise
on Wednesday, led by resources stocks, following rallies in
metals, oil prices and markets offshore, on hopes China would
take more steps to boost growth after imports shrank more than
expected in August.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent to
5,142.0, a 26.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close, pointing to a stronger opening. The
benchmark jumped 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent to 5,649.7 in early trade.
    Investors will be closely watching for any comments on the
strength of the Chinese economy by Reserve Bank of Australia
Deputy Governor Philip Lowe at an event on Wednesday, after
Australia's exports to its biggest market slid in August. 
    
 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)

