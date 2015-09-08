Australia shares to climb on resources rebound

SYDNEY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday, led by resources stocks, following rallies in metals, oil prices and markets offshore, on hopes China would take more steps to boost growth after imports shrank more than expected in August. Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent to 5,142.0, a 26.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a stronger opening. The benchmark jumped 1.7 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent to 5,649.7 in early trade. Investors will be closely watching for any comments on the strength of the Chinese economy by Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Philip Lowe at an event on Wednesday, after Australia's exports to its biggest market slid in August. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)